Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,790 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $108,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

TKR opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

