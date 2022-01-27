Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of MoneyGram International worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.51. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

