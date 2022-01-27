Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of SmartFinancial worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $27.02 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

