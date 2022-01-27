Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ProAssurance worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 210.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ProAssurance by 88.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

