Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in National Vision by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Vision by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.62 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

