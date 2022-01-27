Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of L.B. Foster worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.42 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

