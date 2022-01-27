Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBT stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

