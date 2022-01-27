Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $91,170. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.