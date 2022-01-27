Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

