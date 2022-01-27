Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 361.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $157,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.