Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,718 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Intersect ENT worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENT. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $61,421,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after acquiring an additional 721,649 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $2,478,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.