Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,472 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average of $163.82. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

