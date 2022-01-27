Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 349,593 Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 349,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRS stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

