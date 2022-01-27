Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 349,593 Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 349,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ATRS stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.
ATRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Antares Pharma Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
