Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Mueller Industries worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

