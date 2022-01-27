Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 173.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $660.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

