Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 277.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.18 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

