Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 7.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $2,919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE:CMA opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

