Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 108.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 104.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

