Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,167 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.50 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

