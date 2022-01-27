Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 132,178 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

RCII stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

