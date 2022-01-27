Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 243,124 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

