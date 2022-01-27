Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,026 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

