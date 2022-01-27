Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,671 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $7,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $27,255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 94.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $301,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

