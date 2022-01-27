Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,704 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $78,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $217,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSTK opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

