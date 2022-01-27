Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,102 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

