Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,522 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after acquiring an additional 226,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $76.94 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

