Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Innovate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VATE opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Innovate Corp has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter. Innovate had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

