Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 317,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 306,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

