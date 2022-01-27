Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of NOW worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.92 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

