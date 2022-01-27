Ryo Currency One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,927.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $3,927.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

