Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 1,712.5% in January

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 1,712.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAABF traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Saab AB has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

