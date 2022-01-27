Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 1,712.5% in January

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 1,712.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SAABF traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Saab AB has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.
About Saab AB (publ)
