Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 1.9%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 332,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 171,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

