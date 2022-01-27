SAFE DEAL Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $405,087.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,470,232 coins and its circulating supply is 1,207,974 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

