SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $928,748.21 and $191,668.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,077.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.85 or 0.00792340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00240422 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

