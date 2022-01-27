SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Cap of $7,917.90

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $7,917.90 and $21.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

