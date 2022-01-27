SafePal Achieves Market Cap of $83.75 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $83.75 million and $15.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001765 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001071 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

