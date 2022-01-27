Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €126.64 ($143.90).

SAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €109.24 ($124.14) on Thursday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.18.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

