Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 9,733.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 235,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

