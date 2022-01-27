Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.52% of Sage Therapeutics worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

SAGE stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

