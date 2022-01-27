Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Shares of SAGE opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.