Sakura (SKU) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sakura has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $1.10 million worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.64 or 0.06542957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.38 or 0.99823426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

