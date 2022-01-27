salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $496,156.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92.
- On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total value of $5,967,600.00.
CRM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.74. 8,725,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
