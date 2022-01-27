salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.94. 179,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

