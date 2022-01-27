Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.37. 51,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sands China has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

