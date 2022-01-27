Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.37. 51,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sands China has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.