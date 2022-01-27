Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

