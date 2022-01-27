Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $40.00 target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 89,569,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,155,402. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

