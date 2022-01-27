Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNPHY stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

