SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($161.36) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP opened at €117.88 ($133.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €121.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €122.85. SAP has a 52-week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

