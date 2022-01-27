SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €117.88 ($133.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.85. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

