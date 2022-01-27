Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.40

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.40 and traded as low as $22.04. Saputo shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 11,900 shares changing hands.

SAPIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

